Man arrested by Kankakee police, Illinois State Police

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police and Illinois State Police arrested a Kankakee man and a 17-year-old male juvenile who were armed with what appeared to be a rifle last Friday in Kankakee.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged 20-year-old Payton D. Person for aggravated battery of a peace officer (Class 2 felony), firearm with FOID not valid (Class 3 felony), aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon (Class 4 felony) and reckless driving (Class A misdemeanor).

At approximately 6:55 p.m. Friday, Kankakee police and ISP responded to the 1800 block of Notre Dame Street in reference to two males exiting a U-Haul van, armed with what appeared to be a rifle, Kankakee police said.

When they arrived, officers found the van in the 1800 block of Notre Dame Street, set up a perimeter and observed two individuals, Kankakee police said.

One of the suspects was identified as Person. The second was identified as a 17-year-old male.

Person was able to enter a residence in the 1800 block of Notre Dame Street, while the juvenile was detained prior to entering the residence, Kankakee police said.

The resident was outside and requested officers to remove Person, who had entered the building. A police K9 was deployed and assisted officers with apprehending Person, Kankakee police said.

Officers recovered a 9mm AR style rifle with a high capacity magazine, Kankakee police said.

On Monday, Kankakee County Associate Judge Andrew Purcell granted the state’s attorney’s petition to detain Person.

Prior to his arrest June 7, Person was already out of jail for two Class A misdemeanor cases, which were non-detainable under the Pretrial Fairness Act.

One was a charge for aggravated assault using a deadly weapon for a May 14 incident. In the other case, Person was charged for obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving and fleeing and attempting to elude an officer for a May 30 incident.

Person’s next court date is July 5.