Another Shapiro mental health technician arrested for unrelated battery case

KANKAKEE — Illinois State Police said they are investigating another Shapiro Developmental Center employee, following an allegation of resident abuse and battery.

ISP said in an email they started an investigation on Oct. 2, 2023, into the incident that involved Mental Health Technician Shariecha Whitaker, 47, of Kankakee.

On May 28, Whitaker turned herself into the Orland Park Police Department and was later transferred to the custody of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, where she was processed.

Whitaker’s next court date is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28.

Whitaker is currently on suspension pending judicial verdict, a Illinois Department of Human Services employee said in an email.

Whitaker is charged with two counts of aggravated battery (Class 1 and 3 felonies) for battering a Shapiro resident on Sept. 27, 2023.

Whitaker was indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury in May.

That was three days before another Shapiro resident was battered by four Shapiro mental health technicians.

Denisha D. Burns, 39, of Bradley; Natalie J. Rose, 27, of Gilman; and Cherell D. Stanbeck, 31, of Kankakee, turned themselves into authorities last week.

All three were released and fitted with GPS monitors.

Burns, Rose and Stanbeck are all charged with aggravated battery (one count, Class X felony), kidnapping (two counts, Class 2 Felony), aggravated battery (three counts, Class 3 Felony) and unlawful restraint (one count, Class 4 Felony).

The three, along with a fourth Shapiro Developmental Center employee, were indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury in May. The fourth employee has not turned herself in to authorities.