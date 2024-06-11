Update: Kankakee police investigate homicide

KANKAKEE — A 28-year-old Pembroke Township man died early this morning following a shooting near Kankakee’s eastern edge.

Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting that claimed the life of Elijah J. Robinson, 28, of Pembroke Township, early Tuesday morning.

The victim was found by police in the stairwell of 206 N. Crestlane Drive.

According to a news release from the coroner’s office, they were notified of a death in the emergency department at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital as the result of a shooting.

It is the fourth homicide in Kankakee County this year.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said officers responded at 3:41 a.m. to the 200 block of North Crestlane Drive for a report of gunshots.

Robinson was transported from the scene to the hospital by Kankakee Fire Department EMS.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene, Kidwell said.

The shooting remains under investigation by police and the coroner’s office. Police are asking anyone with information to contact 815-933-0426.

UNRELATED SHOOTING

At approximately 4:02 a.m. Kankakee police were dispatched to Riverside Medical Center in reference to a gunshot victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim said he was taking out the garbage in the 300 block of North Evergreen Avenue and a subject wearing all black started shooting at him. The victim contacted a relative who transported him to the hospital, Kankakee police said.