Judge releases Shapiro defendant following detention hearing

KANKAKEE — A Shapiro Developmental Center employee charged with battering a resident last year was released Monday from jail.

Natalie J. Rose, of Gilman, was released following a detention hearing before Circuit Judge William Dickenson.

The 27-year-old Rose is charged along with fellow mental health technicians Denisha D. Burns, 39, of Bradley, and Cherell D. Stanbeck, 31, of Kankakee, who turned themselves into authorities last week.

A fourth employee has not turned herself in to authorities.

Rose must report to pretrial services, wear GPS monitoring devices and have no contact with Shapiro Developmental Center, the victim or a witness.

Burns and Stanbeck were released with those conditions.

Burns, Rose and Stanbeck are all charged with aggravated battery (one count, Class X felony), kidnapping (two counts, Class 2 Felony), aggravated battery (three counts, Class 3 Felony) and unlawful restraint (one count, Class 4 Felony).

“The right decision was made today,” Rose’s attorney, Trey Brasel, said Monday.

Last Thursday Chief Judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit Thomas Cunnington released Burns and Stanbeck.

Their attorneys argued their clients had not committed any crimes since September 2023, had not attempted to flee, turned themselves in to authorities and had not had contact with the victim or Shapiro.

They did not pose a danger or threat to the victim or community, the attorneys said.

Cunnington ordered both to report to pretrial services, wear GPS monitoring devices and to have no contact with Shapiro Developmental Center, the victim or a witness.

Last week, Associate Judge Brenda Claudio ruled the state had met its burden and that Rose should remain detained.

Under the state’s Pretrial Fairness Act, the charges the four are facing are all considered detainable.

Prosecutors must prove the defendant poses a real threat to the victim and poses a real danger to the safety of the community.

Rose and the other three employees were indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury in May.

According to Illinois State Police, all four worked at Shapiro as mental health technicians. All four were put on administrative leave after the incident.

A Department of Human Services spokeswoman said in an email last week that “these individuals remain on administrative leave. With their indictment, they will be suspended, without pay, pending judicial verdict.”