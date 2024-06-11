Gunfire strikes house, vehicle in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — An occupied residence in the 600 block of West Park Street was struck by gunfire Sunday.

Kankakee police said at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Park in reference to possible shots fired.

The witness stated while he was sitting in his residence, he heard gunshots fired and observed what appeared to be a round enter into his residence, Kankakee police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle running in the north alley behind the residence struck by gunfire in the 600 block of West Park Street.

Kankakee police said the vehicle had damage consistent with bullets striking the rear passenger door and taillight.

Officers contacted the registered owner of the vehicle who stated that her daughter borrowed her vehicle but currently did not know the whereabouts of her daughter, Kankakee police said.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the alley in the 700 block of North Eighth Street Avenue and additional shell casings in the grass directly near the alley, Kankakee police said.

The bullet struck a west side door of the residence. The bullet traveled through the glass of a separate interior door, struck an interior wall, and the bullet fragment was found in a room inside the residence, Kankakee police said.

Officers also found a residence in the 700 block of North Fifth Avenue which had damage consistent with multiple bullets striking the residence. Both residences were photographed and evidence was collected, Kankakee police said.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by gunfire was found and transported to the police department where she was interviewed by detectives, Kankakee police said.