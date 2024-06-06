Judge rules not to detain two Shapiro workers charged with battering resident

KANKAKEE — Two Shapiro Developmental Center employees charged with battering a resident in September 2023 were released following their detention hearings Wednesday in Kankakee County Court.

Both are charged with the battery of a 32-year-old Shapiro resident.

Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington released Denisha D. Burns, 39, of Bradley, and Cherell D. Stanbeck, 31, of Kankakee. A third person involved in this incident, Natalie J. Rose, 27, of Gilman, remains in custody.

With the Pretrial Fairness Act in effect since last September, cash bonds were eliminated. Arrests are either non-detainable or detainable. The hearing determines if a defendant is held or not.

While Cunnington released the pair, he did order both to report to pretrial services, wear GPS monitoring devices and to have no contact with Shapiro Developmental Center, the victim or a witness.

Burns and Stanbeck each will be back in court July 1.

Burns, Stanbeck and Rose turned themselves into authorities Monday. A fourth Shapiro employee has not yet turned herself in to authorities.

Burns, Rose and Stanbeck are all charged with aggravated battery (one count, Class X felony), kidnapping (two counts, Class 2 Felony), aggravated battery (three counts, Class 3 Felony) and unlawful restraint (one count, Class 4 Felony).

According to police reports, the victim had a pillowcase pulled over her head, and was strangled. The victim was then led into a shower and beaten with a broom handle, kicked and punched. She also had napkins shoved in her mouth. The victim was then taken back to her room and battered.

The victim was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Another Shapiro employee told Illinois State Police investigators she witnessed the attack and notified Shapiro staff. She went back and found the victim being battered. She told investigators that she then called 911.

Rose was detained by Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio following her Tuesday detention hearing.

The three, along with a fourth Shapiro Developmental Center employee, were indicted in May by a Kankakee County grand jury.

According to Illinois State Police all four work as mental health technicians.

A Department of Human Services spokesman said in an email "these individuals remain on administrative leave. With their indictment, they will be suspended, without pay, pending judicial verdict."

Stanbeck’s attorney, Bart Beals, argued during her hearing that Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah did not present any reasons why his client presents a real and present danger to the victim, a 32-year-old woman with an IQ of 40, or the community.

Rather, Umlah presented the facts of the case, Beals said.

“It has been 250 days since the incident occurred,” he said. “Nothing addressed the conditions needed to meet being detained. That is a long time before being charged, and there is not one allegation my client did anything wrong or threatened anybody since.

“When she found out there was a warrant for her arrest, she turned herself in. The authorities didn’t have to go pick her up. There is nothing that was presented that showed my client to be a danger or threat.”

Umlah argued based on facts in the case that Stanbeck was identified by the witness as one of four employees involved during the battering of the resident in a shower area and the resident’s room.

“She is a danger,” Umlah said.

Cunnington said the issue was if the defendant proved to be a real and present danger.

“The incident involved one person, not a community. It was isolated,” Cunnington said. “This person does not pose a threat. This is a horrible case, but the state did not show there was a reason to detain.”

In regard to Burns, her attorney, Alonte Holliday, argued the same points as Beals.

She turned herself into authorities and had not been in contact with anyone involved in the incident.

“The witness never saw Ms. Burns hit, punch or kick the victim,” Holliday said.

Umlah argued that Burns being involved showed cause to have her detained.

“It is more than significant to detain,” Umlah said.

Cunnington ruled in favor of Burns being released.

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}At a detention hearing, the Pretrial Fairness Act and SAFE-T Act requires the state’s attorney’s office to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that the “proof is evident and the presumption great that the defendant has committed a detainable offense.” {/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The state’s attorney must also prove that either the defendant is a threat to a person or the community or the defendant is a flight risk and that no condition of release can negate the threat or risk of flight. {/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}If the State meets this burden, the court can order the defendant to be held in jail. The court must then assess these factors again each time the case comes up in court before trial to determine whether the defendant is required to be released. {/span}

{span} Source: Illinois 19th Judicial Circuit{/span}