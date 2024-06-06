Blotter: June 6, 2024

<strong>Watseka arrest</strong>

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and the Watseka Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Danville Police Department in the Tuesday arrest of Delin M. Cotton, 30, of Danville.

According to a Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department press release, Cotton was wanted on a Vermilion County arrest warrant charging him with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated unlawful restraint and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Cotton was taken into custody at a Watseka residence without incident by task force officers. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains awaiting extradition to Vermilion County.