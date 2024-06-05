3 Shapiro employees arrested for battering resident in September 2023

KANKAKEE — Three Shapiro Developmental Center staff members have been charged with battering a 32-year-old resident in September 2023.

Denisha D. Burns, 39, of Bradley; Natalie J. Rose, 27, of Gilman; and Cherell D. Stanbeck, 31, of Kankakee, turned themselves into authorities Monday.

The three, along with a fourth Shapiro Developmental Center employee, were indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury in May.

According to Illinois State Police all four work as mental health technicians. All four were put on administrative leave after the incident.

Rose was detained by Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio following her detention hearing Tuesday.

Claudio ordered Burns and Stanbeck to remain temporarily detained, so they could talk to their attorneys. Their detention hearings were moved to Wednesday.

The fourth employee has not turned herself in to authorities.

Burns, Rose and Stanbeck are all charged with aggravated battery (one count, Class X felony), kidnapping (two counts, Class 2 Felony), aggravated battery (three counts, Class 3 Felony) and unlawful restraint (one count, Class 4 Felony).

According to a Daily Journal Oct. 12, 2023 story, all four were put on administrative leave following the Sept. 30, 2023, incident.

Rose told Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio during her detention hearing that she remains on administrative leave and continues to be paid.

“Frankly it’s a shame you are getting paid,” Claudio said to Rose. “You were supposed to be taking care of this person. Instead you were part of a criminal act of violence.”

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rose Aviles said during Natalie Rose’s hearing that the victim has an IQ of 40.

According to police reports, the victim had a pillowcase pulled over her head, and was strangled. The victim was then led into a shower and beaten with a broom handle, kicked and punched. She also had napkins shoved in her mouth.

The victim was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Another Shapiro employee told Illinois State Police investigators she witnessed the attack and notified Shapiro staff. She went back and found the victim being battered. She told investigators that she then called 911.

Asked why the witness did not intervene, Aviles said she was pregnant.

Claudio asked Aviles if any staff intervened. Aviles said the witness said no.

“That is concerning, in particular for the victim, but for all residents of Shapiro,” Claudio said.

Attorney Tony Brasel represented Rose during her hearing. Brasel’s son, Trey, has been retained as Rose’s attorney. He was unable to appear.

“There is no indication that [Rose] was involved in the attack, other than following them,” Tony Brasel said.

“There also is no indication the alleged witness actually saw anything that took place in the room or in the shower.”