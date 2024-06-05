3 juveniles in custody, 1 gun recovered after brief chase

BOURBONNAIS — Three male juveniles were arrested Tuesday after Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies located a stolen vehicle out of Chicago.

Arrested were a 15-year-old male from Bourbonnais, a 15-year-old from Bradley and a 14-year-old from South Holland.

According to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department release, shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle near North Stadium Drive and Armour Road in Bourbonnais.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago on Monday.

The driver and right front seat passenger immediately ran while the other passenger, who was in the vehicle’s back seat, was taken into custody.

After a brief foot pursuit — where sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, the Bourbonnais Police Department and the Bradley Police Department — the two subjects who had fled were also arrested, according to the release.

During the pursuit, a sheriff’s deputy observed one of the fleeing suspects holding his waistband and subsequently located a firearm at the time of the arrest.

The case was turned over to the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force for processing.

“I commend each of the officers involved for their proactive policing efforts that resulted in the arrest of these three,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.

“Furthermore, I applaud each of the assisting agencies, as well as the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, for their joint agency collaboration in such short notice. I am grateful no one was injured or killed in such a dangerous situation, particularly with a juvenile in possession of a firearm during a foot pursuit.”