Man receives 15-year sentence in death of 14-month-old boy in 2018

KANKAKEE — A man involved in the death of 14-month-old Keon B. Deckert in 2018 was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

Dean A. Williams agreed to plead guilty to aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13 before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

The 39-year-old Williams agreed to a blind plea deal, which is a plea of guilty before a judge without a previous sentencing agreement between the defense attorney and the prosecutor.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Williams must serve 85% of the sentence. After his release, Williams must register as a violent offender against youth for 10 years.

In August, Keon’s mother, Keyonna M. Deckert, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the Nov. 25, 2018, death of her son, Keon.

The couple said they found Keon unresponsive in the room they were staying in at the Fairview Courts Motel on the morning of Nov. 25, according to police.

The couple and child only had been in Illinois for two weeks.

Keyonna Deckert, who is from Colorado, agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder with a sentencing range between 20 and 35 years. If found guilty in a trial, Deckert could have faced up to 60 years in prison.

Deckert will be on parole for three years upon her release from prison. She also will have to register as a violent offender against youth for 10 years.