Bourbonnais man shot and killed in Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Bourbonnais man was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at an apartment in Hammond, Ind., in the early morning hours Saturday.

The Northwest Times of Indiana reported the Lake County Coroner’s Office said 22-year-old Alijah Adams sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide, the Northwest Times of Indiana reported.

Hammond police said Adams was armed when he broke into the apartment in the 600 block of 169th St. at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, the Northwest Times of Indiana reported.

Hammond police said a disturbance broke out among residents of the apartment, and a resident shot and killed Adams.

Another person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to a Chicago hospital.

Hammond police said they secured the gun used in the incident, detained the shooter and one person was arrested for their involvement in the attempted robbery, the Northwest Times of Indiana reported.