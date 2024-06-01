Harris' brother agrees to plead guilty to obstructing justice

KANKAKEE — The brother of Xandria Harris agreed to plead guilty to obstructing justice for his role in the Dec. 29, 2021, murder of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Xavier L. Harris Jr., of Bradley, is accused of driving his sister, Xandria, from the Comfort Inn after the shooting to DeMotte, Ind.

Attorney Clyde Guilamo represents Xavier Harris.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during Thursday’s hearing that Xavier Harris told an Illinois State Police investigator on Dec. 30, 2021, that he drove his sister to her Bradley residence.

“A SWAT team went to the home to take Xandria Harris into custody,” Rowe said. “A considerable amount of time and resources were used when in fact she was in Indiana.”

ISP was able to track Xavier’s sister to a home in DeMotte, Ind., Rowe said.

Xavier Harris was originally charged for two counts of obstructing justice (Class 4 felony), and three counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive (Class 4 felony).

The maximum sentence is three years.

Rowe explained whether found guilty of all five counts or one, Xavier Harris would serve the sentences concurrently.

Family members for both Rittmanic and Bailey were in attendance. Rowe talked to them several times as he was in discussions with Guilamo.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott took Xavier Harris’ plea agreement. She ordered a presentence investigation.

The presentence investigation is initiated either when a person enters a guilty plea or receives a guilty verdict following a trial.

Presentence investigations include interviews with and soliciting records from the defendant, family members, educators, treatment providers, employers, and law enforcement officials to gather and/or verify background information, according to the United State Probation Office.

Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 26, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder of Rittmanic and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn.

<strong>XANDRIA HARRIS</strong>

Xandria Harris’ next court date is June 21. Her attorneys, Cierra Norris and Gloria Smith, filed a motion for a change of venue.

Norris argued in the motion: “There has been extensive and pervasive local media coverage about the case.”

“The Daily Journal, Kankakee’s newspaper of record, has covered every step of the case as it has proceeded,” Norris argued.

The motion goes on: “Commenters on The Daily Journal’s social media show that Xandria Harris is considered guilty by a large swath of armchair experts in a trial by media.”

Norris argued in the motion a defendant is entitled to be tried by an impartial jury.

“There are circumstances ‘where inflammatory pretrial publicity is so pervasive that jurors cannot be impartial, regardless of their sincere claims to the contrary,’” Norris argued in the filing.

<strong>DARIUS SULLIVAN</strong>

Sullivan’s next court date is set for June 11. He is represented by Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic.

A tentative trial date was set for Sept. 23.