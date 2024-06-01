Blotter: June 1, 2024

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Omauriyah M. Armstrong, 18, with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under the age of 21, obstructing identification, aggravated assault on public property and resisting/obstructing an officer following her arrest by Kankakee Police on Wednesday.

At 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of South Schuyler Avenue for disorderly conduct.

The officer spoke with Armstrong who first identified herself as Alicia Farmer. She was yelling about another female taking her photo. She was later correctly identified as Armstrong, Kankakee police said.

Armstrong admitted to having a taser and gave it to the officer. Armstrong did not have a FOID card.

Armstrong said that she pulled the taser on the victim demanding that the victim delete the photos she had taken. The officer was attempting to get Armstrong’s name and date of birth when Armstrong tried to take back the green taser she had given to the officer.

The officer advised Armstrong that she was not getting the taser back, and she began to gather her things to leave.

That was when the victim said she wanted to press charges against Armstrong for pulling a taser and threatening her with it. The officer told Armstrong she was not free to leave, and she tried to leave the business. The officer grabbed Armstrong’s arm and pulled her back towards him to keep her from leaving the store, Kankakee police said.

This is when Armstrong began to resist and fight with the officer, who told Armstrong she was under arrest. She continued to fight.

The officer pushed Armstrong up against the glass in the front of the store. Armstrong ripped off the officer’s body camera and knocked his radio off his vest, Kankakee police said.

The officer was attempting to get Armstrong to the ground when she punched him in the left eye causing it to swell. The officer pinned Armstrong against the store’s ice cooler and then took her to the ground, according to Kankakee police.

At some point while fighting, the officer and Armstrong got back to their feet. The officer’s backup arrived on scene and tased Armstrong. Armstrong was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs. Armstrong was evaluated by the Kankakee Fire Department.

Armstrong was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

On Wednesday during her detention hearing, a Kankakee County judge did not grant prosecutor’s petition to detain, explaining it was a non-detainable offense. Armstrong was ordered to stay away from the victim.