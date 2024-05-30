Lockport man arrested following 100-mile chase that began in Iroquois County

WATSEKA — A 30-year-old Lockport man was arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff’s police Tuesday after leading them and three other agencies on an approximately 100-mile chase that ended in northern Will County.

Nicholas M. Czarny was preliminarily charged for possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. Czarny received several tickets for driving violations, Iroquois County Sheriff’s police said in a news release.

Deputies responded to rural Buckley for the report of a vehicle that had been stolen out of Rankin, the release said.

Deputies were able to find the vehicle — a red 2010 Chevrolet Impala — being driven by Czarny. Deputies try to stop the vehicle in the area of 550 East 550N Road, approximately 3 miles south of Buckley in Iroquois County. Czarny refused to pull over, the release said.

For the next 90 minutes Czarny led police on a chase heading north on Interstate 57.

With assistance from Bourbonnais, Crete and University Park police departments, officers were able to take Cznary into custody at a gas station in University Park, the release said.

Deputies also learned Czarny was wanted on a warrant out of Ford County, charging him with possession of a stolen vehicle, the release said.

Czarny was taken back to the Iroquois County Jail where he awaits a detention hearing.