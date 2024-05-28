Police interviews did not violate Gulley's rights: judge

KANKAKEE — Bradley police detectives did not violate Anthony Gulley’s Miranda rights when they interviewed him in regards to the killing of Randel Robinson in January of 2023.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott made the ruling last Friday following a hearing for Gulley’s motion to suppress the interviews Friday.

The 38-year-old Gulley, of Kankakee, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of dismembering a body, one count of concealment of a homicidal death, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, prosecutors said the 47-year-old Robinson was killed Jan. 27, 2023, inside Gulley’s residence in Kankakee.

Prosecutors said Robinson’s daughter reported him missing March 1, 2023. She had been unable to make contact with him since Feb. 13, 2023.

Based on information Bradley detectives obtained, Robinson’s remains were discovered April 27, 2023, inside a trailer that had been parked at Acme Auto Parts Inc., which is located in the village of Bradley.

According to a court document, Gulley’s attorneys — Hyrum LaTurner and Frank CeCe — argued his Fifth and Sixth amendments as applied by the Fourteenth Amendment were violated when Bradley police interviewed Gulley March 27, 2023, and April 28, 2023.

The Miranda warnings were mandated by the 1966 United States Supreme Court decision in the case of Miranda v. Arizona as to protect a criminal suspect’s Fifth Amendment right to help avoid self-incrimination during police interrogation, according to MirandaWarning.org. Both times, Gulley waived his Miranda Rights.

LaTurner and CeCe said he was interviewed as a victim of a crime.

“Is a Defendant’s waiver of Miranda rights knowing, intelligent and voluntary when he is deceptively Mirandized as part of his involvement as a victim to help solve a crime, when the interview is later focused on his potential involvement as a suspect in an entirely unrelated matter?” the lawyers asked in the motion.

“What kind of deception is acceptable?” LaTurner argued before Elliott.

In both interviews, detectives asked Gulley about his unoccupied home being hit by gunfire March 18, 2023. Hilary N. Plumley, 34, of Bradley, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession or uses a firearm.

During the April 27, 2023, interview, after Gulley waived his Miranda Rights, detectives asked Gulley about a missing person case involving Robinson.

LaTurner and CeCe’s motion argued that Gulley was interviewed as a victim of a crime. And deserved “to be treated with fairness and to be free from abuse throughout the justice process,” the motion said.

The detectives did not inform Gulley he was a suspect in a crime rather they indicated they were following up with him with respect to the crime of which he was a victim, according to the motion.

“The primary purpose of the interview was to obtain a confession for a crime and not to elicit help with solving the crime in which he was a victim.

“The Defendant made statements the State may seek to introduce at trial that could be incriminating and/or inculpatory,” the motion said.

Arguing for the prosecution, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reedy said, “Gulley never asked for an attorney when he was questioned.”

Elliott said Friday she cannot make law.

“I have to follow the law,” she said.

While she denied the motion, Elliott said she did have issues with the two videotaped interviews if used by the prosecution during Gulley’s trial.

“There is a lot of stuff in there they cannot use,” Elliott said. “This is a huge issue.”

The two sides would need to meet to redact portions of the videos, she said.

Both sides said they would get together to redact, if the tapes are introduced into evidence.