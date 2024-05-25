UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Pembroke shooting

HOPKINS PARK — A shooting late Friday night in Hopkins Park left two men dead and three other men wounded, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

At 11:51 p.m., sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from neighboring agencies, responded to the area of 13100 East Central Street after several reports of gunfire in the area, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a release Saturday.

When officers arrived, they located large groups of people that were present at a nearby banquet hall, many of whom were fleeing the scene, the release said.

Once on scene, officers located five victims who had sustained gunshot wounds, two of whom were later pronounced deceased — one on scene and one at a local hospital, the release said.

On Saturday, the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Edward E. Colon, 32, of Chicago, and Milton J. Sykes, 44, of Kankakee.

Autopsies on both individuals were completed Saturday, and determined both individuals died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with any information to contact KanComm at 815-933-3324.

This story will be updated when further details are made available.