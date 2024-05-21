Mother, child injured in crash in Iroquois County

Iroquois County Sheriff’s police investigated a car versus train accident that left a 31-year-old woman and her 3-year-old child injured Sunday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Iroquois County Road 2080 East and County Road 1350N in Woodland, according to Iroquois County Sheriff’s police.

The vehicle driven by the woman was attempting to make a westbound turn onto 1350N and cross over the double set of railroad tracks. She did not notice a southbound Union Pacific freight train and was struck by the train on the right rear side of her vehicle causing her to spin off into the west side ditch, the police said.

The woman and child were transported to the Carle Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

No citations were issued.