Juvenile shot in foot following Saturday shooting

KANKAKEE — A 17-year-old male was treated for a gunshot wound to his left foot Saturday.

Kankakee police said in a release, at 8:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South Osborn Avenue and East Hickory Street in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, the officers located the shooting victim, who stated he was shot in his foot, police said in the release.

The victim told officers he was walking north in the 400 block of South Osborn Avenue, when the unknown offender or offenders shot at him from a vehicle, striking his left foot, the release said.

Officers located multiple rifle and pistol shell casings on the west side of the intersection of South Osborn Avenue and East Hickory Street. Kankakee Fire personnel transported the victim to a Kankakee hospital for treatment of the nonlife-threatening injury, the release said.

Officers canvassed the area and spoke with several witnesses and spoke to a homeowner in the 1500 block of East Hickory Street, who stated his garage and vehicle sustained damage as a result of the shots fired, the release said.

No other damage or injuries have been reported at this time.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police responded to the area and assisted Kankakee police with this investigation. The crime scene was processed by Kankakee City Detectives, the release said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426.