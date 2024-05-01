Sun River Terrace man arrested following chase, crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN — A nearly 80-mile-long high-speed chase which started in Kankakee County resulted in the Monday arrest of a 19-year-old Sun River Terrace man.

Champaign County Sheriff’s police arrested Anthony Adams, 19, of Sun River Terrace, after he led police on a high-speed chase from Kankakee County that culminated in Champaign County.

Adams was fleeing a Kankakee County traffic stop and fled south on Interstate 57, media reports said.

Adams and a female juvenile were taken into custody when he crashed into a semi-tractor trailer after ramming a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy’s squad car on Interstate 74 near the University Avenue exit in Urbana.

The female juvenile was later released to a parent.

Champaign County Sheriff’s police said they recovered three firearms from Adams’ vehicle.

The seized weapons included two handguns, an extended ammunition magazine and a rifle. One of the firearms had the serial number defaced and the other was what is commonly referred to as a “ghost gun,” media reports said.

Ghost guns are firearms that are privately assembled and untraceable. They can be assembled from “buy build shoot” kits or from other parts or they can be 3D-printed. Unlike other guns, these weapons don’t have serial numbers, according to an April 2022 article from WBEZ.

Adams was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Champaign County Sheriff’s records.

The deputy whose car was hit was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries resulted from the incident, media reports said.

The Illinois State Police and Urbana Police Department assisted the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, media reports said.