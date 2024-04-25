Suspect in Joliet murder will stand trial again

JOLIET — Earlier this week, a Will County judge denied a motion by Jeremy Boshears’ attorney to dismiss Boshears’ murder case based on double jeopardy, according to media reports.

Boshears, of Coal City, was found guilty by a jury in 2022 for the murder of 24-year-old Katie Kearns, of Mokena. He was also found guilty of concealing Kearns’ death in November 2017.

In January of this year, Will County Judge Dave Carlson threw out the verdict and ordered a new trial, media reports said.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Boshears’ attorney, Chuck Bretz, argued errors made by prosecutors in Boshears’ 2022 trial should lead Carlson to dismiss the case, media reports said.

Boshears, 38, is accused of shooting Kearns once in the head at the Outlaws Motorcycle Club’s clubhouse in Joliet in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2017. Boshears was a member of the club, according to media reports.

Bretz argued that Kearns shot herself.

Boshears testified he drove Kearns’ vehicle to Aroma Township in Kankakee County and left her body and the vehicle in a pole barn that authorities located Nov. 16, 2017.

The clubhouse is near Woody’s Bar, where Kearns worked as a bartender. Kearns and Boshears had been dating for two weeks, according to court records.

Kearns had been reported missing on Nov. 14 after last being seen early Monday at Woody’s Bar. She told people she was going to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club’s clubhouse after she got off her shift at 1:30 a.m.