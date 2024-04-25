Blotter: April 25, 2024

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested 18-year-old Devin Kavanaugh, of Bradley, on Monday for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At 1:22 p.m. Monday, Kankakee police were dispatched to a business in the 1700 block of East Court Street in reference to a weapons call. The offenders were no longer on scene, a Kankakee police report said.

Officers were able to watch video footage. It showed a gray-in-color Honda SUV at the drive-through window. While at the window a second vehicle, a black Ford, is observed going the wrong way down the drive-through directly towards the Honda, the report said.

Two unknown males got out of the Ford and ran towards the Honda.

One of the unknown males ran toward the passenger window of the Honda and jumped head first into the window. The second male ran toward the driver’s side of the Honda and attempted to pull at a firearm from his waistband. The subject was unable to enter the Honda and returned to the Ford, the report said.

The video showed the Ford drive around the business and a suspect exit the vehicle, running back to the Honda where this time he was let in the door. Both the Ford and Honda left the scene in an unknown direction.

At 3:34 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford Edge that was seen leaving 100 North Myrtle Avenue. Police had information that a suspect, Kavanaugh, from the earlier weapons call was seen entering the vehicle before leaving the residence, the report said.

When police conducted a traffic stop, there were five individuals in a black Ford Edge.

Kavanaugh was observed in the back seat. Kavanaugh and the four other occupants of the vehicle were detained. A search of the vehicle recovered only an open beer container.

The driver was issued a city ordinance for the open alcohol found in the vehicle, the report said.

A Kankakee County judge granted the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office’s petition to detain Kavanaugh following a hearing Wednesday.