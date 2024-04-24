Judge releases man who made threat against Olivet

BOURBONNAIS — Boston Brooks, a former Olivet Nazarene University student arrested by Urbana police earlier this week, was released from custody following his initial court appearance Wednesday in Champaign County Court.

Urbana police arrested the 21-year-old Brooks, of Urbana, at 10:13 p.m. Monday, for making a written threat to the university, Bourbonnais police said.

Brooks’ next court date is May 21, according to Champaign County online court records.

Olivet officials were made aware of Brooks’ threats and contacted Bourbonnais police, Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said Wednesday.

Bourbonnais police posted Wednesday’s news on Facebook:

“On April 24, 2024, Boston Brooks was arrested by the Urbana Police Department for a Terrorist Threat made against Olivet Nazarene University. The courts did NOT detain Brooks, and he was court ordered to be released today (April 24, 2024). The Bourbonnais Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies and the ONU Public Safety department to maintain a heavy presence on campus. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, which is part of the SAFE-T Act, detainment hearings are held rather than setting bail or releasing one on their own recognizance.

The hearings are like mini-trials where both prosecutors and defense attorneys/public defenders argue the facts of the case.

Urbana police arrested Brooks for making a written threat to the university, Bourbonnais police said.

Anderson said Brooks was last a student at Olivet in 2020-21. He ran cross country for the Tigers, according to Olivet’s website.

Brooks graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. According to Daily Journal articles, Brooks ran cross country, track and wrestled.

<strong>OLIVET RESPONSE</strong>

Olivet’s Department of Public Safety advised students and staff that there might be a police appearance on campus Tuesday.

“At this time, there is no threat to the campus community,” Olivet’s Public Safety Department explained in a post.

“Last night [Monday], University authorities were made aware of a written threat toward the University by an out-of-town citizen. ONU Public Safety coordinated with Bourbonnais police and another police department to take that person into custody.”

University offices would continue to work with Bourbonnais police, the Public Safety post said.

“Because your safety is our highest priority, we strongly encourage students and employees to always report suspicious behavior to Public Safety or a trusted University official,” the Public Safety post said.