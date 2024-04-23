Man arrested for making threat to Olivet

BOURBONNAIS — A former Olivet Nazarene University student was arrested by Urbana police Monday for making a written threat to the university, Bourbonnais police said.

Urbana police arrested 21-year-old Boston Brooks, of Urbana, at 10:13 p.m. Monday. He is awaiting a detention hearing for Thursday, Bourbonnais police said in a Facebook post.

They were made aware of the threat to the Olivet campus.

Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said Brooks was a student at Olivet in 2020-21.

Olivet’s Department of Public Safety advised students and staff that there might be a police appearance on campus Tuesday.

“At this time, there is no threat to the campus community,” Olivet’s Public Safety Department explained in a post.

“Last night, University authorities were made aware of a written threat toward the University by an out-of-town citizen. ONU Public Safety coordinated with Bourbonnais police and another police department to take that person into custody.”

University offices would continue to work with Bourbonnais police, the Public Safety post said.

“Because your safety is our highest priority, we strongly encourage students and employees to always report suspicious behavior to Public Safety or a trusted University official,” the Public Safety post said.