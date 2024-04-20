Blotter: April 20, 2024

Kankakee police arrested Steven J. Allen, 32, of Kankakee, April 12, for the charges of felon possessing a weapon while on parole, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon that is loaded and in a vehicle.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Maple Street in reference to shots fired. Officers found spent shell casings on the south side of a parking lot.

A witness provided video footage which showed a Ford Expedition parked in the lot. The footage revealed a subject, later identified as Allen, wearing a blue hat and white shirt, reaching his arm out of the sunroof and firing off rounds into the air before leaving the scene, police said.

Officers were able to identify the registered owner of the offending vehicle as Allen. They found Allen and two others in the parked vehicle on South Osborn Street, police said.

Allen still had clothes matching the description of the person who fired the rounds off in the parking lot in the 1600 block of East Maple Street, police said.

— Daily Journal staff report