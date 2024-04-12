Shooting leads to attempted murder charges for Kankakee man

KANKAKEE — An 18-year-old Kankakee man has been charged with attempted murder following a Monday shooting in an apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Jeffery Street.

Carlos Lopez, the alleged shooter, was charged Thursday by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Lopez is accused of shooting multiple shots at an unidentified man from the parking lot in the complex.

During a Thursday detention hearing before Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said a man wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt has not been positively identified by Kankakee police.

A witness told police a man wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt was standing on the second-floor balcony on the far east side apartment building of the complex when Lopez started shooting at him.

A video appeared to show the man returning fire. He ran into a field near the complex, Umlah said.

Police recovered multiple 9mm shell casings in the area where the man in the red-hooded sweatshirt was standing.

According to Kankakee police, at approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Jeffery Street in reference to shots fired.

Lopez was located by officers hiding in some bushes in the 1300 block of South Eighth Avenue. They also recovered a firearm from where a 10mm firearm was located. The officers detained Lopez after a brief foot pursuit.

An officer spoke with a witness who stated they observed Lopez crouched behind a vehicle 30 minutes prior to the shooting, Umlah said.

The state’s attorney’s office also charged Lopez for aggravated discharge of a firearm and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.