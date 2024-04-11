Kankakee man sentenced to 75 years for 2020 murder in Bradley

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man has been sentenced this week to a 75-year prison term for the December 2020 murder of Antonio L. Allen of Kankakee.

Cory T. Williams, 39, was sentenced Tuesday to the Illinois Department of Corrections for the first-degree murder of Allen.

Williams was convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm, and being an armed habitual criminal, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

Those convictions carried 40 years for murder, a 25-year enhancement for using a firearm in the course of the murder, and 10 years for being an armed habitual criminal, Rowe said.

Sixty-five years of that sentence will be served at 100%, the remaining 10 years will be served at 85%, Rowe said in the release.

Williams’ background includes convictions for drugs, robbery and armed robbery, Rowe said.

“While no sentence will ever heal the wounds of loss for Antonio’s family and friends, we hope they find some closure knowing his murderer will spend the rest of his natural life, and die, in prison,” Rowe said.

On Dec. 6, 2020, the 31-year-old Allen was shot once in the face and neck area in a home in the 200 block of South Douglas Avenue in Bradley. Police responded to the residence for a report of domestic battery.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorneys Dan Reedy and Rose Aviles.

Defense attorney Bart Beals represented Williams.

Rowe said the conviction was secured thanks to the strong and collaborative police work of the Bradley Police Department, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, City of Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.