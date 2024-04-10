Blotter: April 10, 2024

AGGRAVATED BATTERY

Kankakee police arrested 25-year-old Ryan D. Hopkins, of Kankakee, for the charges of aggravated battery and armed robbery.

According to a report, police were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of South Schuyler regarding a robbery that had occurred at 11:09 p.m. Monday.

Officers watched store surveillance which allegedly showed the suspect. Hopkins placed two bottles of vodka on the counter at the checkout. While the victim was looking down at the countertop, the suspect threw a chunk of concrete at him through the opening of the cashier divider, the report said.

After Hopkins threw the chunk of concrete, he grabbed the two bottles and left the store.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to get a description of Hopkins off the security footage.

At 1:57 a.m., Tuesday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Odyssey after the officer observed it go through the stop sign at East Hickory Street and South Rosewood Avenue, the report said.

Hopkins was a backseat passenger in the vehicle. He was taken into custody.

A bottle of vodka taken from the store was recovered from inside the vehicle.

The driver was issued four tickets and one warning and issued a notice to appear for driving on suspended license and released without incident.