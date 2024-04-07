Man arrested for striking Herscher firefighter on scene of fire, downed power lines

HERSCHER — A St. Anne man was arrested Sunday after he hit a Herscher firefighter with his vehicle who was on the scene of a downed powerline across Illinois Route 115 in Herscher.

Herscher Police Chief Kurt Quick said 18-year-old Clayton Connor was arrested for the charges of reckless driving, Scott’s Law violation and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Quick said the incident remains under investigation.

The injured firefighter was transported to Riverside Medical Center. The firefighter’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Quick said.

Scott's law is intended to protect emergency personnel from motorists at emergency scenes and is named after Chicago Fire Lieutenant Scott Gillen who was struck and killed Dec. 23, 2000 while responding to a traffic accident.

At approximately 2:49 p.m., Herscher fire personnel were dispatched to Dollar General in the 300 block of State Highway 115 for a report of a transformer on fire with downed power lines across Route 115, Quick said.

Firefighters were attempting to close Route 115 while waiting for a ComEd crew.

A vehicle driven by Connor failed to stop after being ordered by Herscher fire personnel. After a verbal argument, Connor attempted to flee the scene and struck the firefighter. A ComEd truck that arrived on scene and Herscher police were able to stop Connor, Quick said.

Quick said it appeared the transformer was struck by lightning.