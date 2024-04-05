High-speed chase ends in arrest

MOMENCE — A Chicago man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through Kankakee and Will counties Friday afternoon.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Superintendent Matt Vosberg confirmed the school went into a soft lockdown as a result of the chase.

The chase started east of Momence at approximately 2:15 p.m. when 25-year-old Brice A. Mixon got into a stolen vehicle and attempted to run down two members of the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, who were in the area on a case, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Trent Bukowski said.

The chase, which approached speeds of approximately 100 mph, headed west on Illinois Route 17, Bukowski said.

Police deployed spike strips at Route 17 and Sandbar Road, which Mixon drove over.

The chase made its way through Kankakee, Bradley, Interstate 57, Bourbonnais, Manteno and Peotone, where the chase ended, Bukowski said.

Mixon was driving on only one inflated tire at the end of the chase, Bukowski said, adding that Mixon was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest and he struck at least two vehicles during the chase.

A Kankakee County judge issued an arrest warrant for Mixon on March 25 for a drug charge, according to Kankakee County court records.

Mixon has two current cases open in Kankakee County, one is for felon in possession of a weapon and the other is for a driving infraction.