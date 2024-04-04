Tentative trial date set for Sullivan case

KANKAKEE — A tentative date was set for the anticipated two-week jury trial of Darius Sullivan in Kankakee County Court during Wednesday’s hearing.

Sullivan, 27, of Bourbonnais, is charged with the December 2021 shooting and killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe suggested during Wednesday’s hearing a date be set before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, who presides over the case.

Rowe and Kankakee County Public Defender Ed Pentuic agreed to the trial beginning Sept. 16. It will last two weeks, Rowe said when Bradshaw-Elliott asked about the possibility of it running longer.

<strong>HEARING</strong>

Also during Wednesday’s proceedings, a hearing was held on whether or not Sullivan could have access to documents, videos, statements without having his public defender or the public defender’s office investigator present.

Pentuic argued he had been over a large volume of material with Sullivan. However, time constraints of his office make it harder to meet Sullivan to go through material.

“We believe going forward Mr. Sullivan should have access,” Pentuic said.

“At this point we are asking for all documents, videos, statements and so forth,” Pentuic answered when asked by Bradshaw-Elliott what documents Sullivan would be reviewing.

“We can’t go [to the jail] every week and spend five hours and go over the material with Mr. Sullivan. We do not have the time or the resources,” Pentuic explained.

Rowe argued this request would give Sullivan access to information such as names and addresses of law enforcement officers and witnesses that Sullivan could use other than for the trial.

“It is too high of a risk,” Rowe said. “[Mr. Sullivan] can do this in the presence of Mr. Pentuic or the investigator.”

“Those materials would consist of medical records, autopsy photos, body cam footage, possibly hotel surveillance video. It would be tragic if any of that material would become public,” Rowe said.

Bradshaw-Elliott said she has to weigh the benefit versus the harm of releasing materials before rendering a decision.

“I want to make sure this case is fair to both sides. I believe based on my reading [of the law] that there is good cause to deny the motion to disseminate materials,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

“I believe that if the material, especially that I have put a protective on, were to get out into the public, it would be problematic for any trial that will be held in order to give Mr. Sullivan a fair jury.”

<strong>BACKGROUND</strong>

The shooting of the officers occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regards to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 28, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury on Jan. 21, 2022. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.