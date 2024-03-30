Momence police investigate unauthorized attempt to access city's electronic files

MOMENCE — Momence Police Department is investigating a Wednesday attempt to gain access to the city’s electronic files.

This unauthorized attempt is believed to have been made by a former high-ranking member of the Momence Police Department, according to a press release issued Friday.

The Momence Police Department is confident that no information was accessed, and all records remain secure. The motive for this individual attempting to gain access to these files is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from several agencies. Momence Police Chief Patrick Siemsen, who has been the city’s police chief since May 2023 replacing former police Chief Brian Brucato, said he could not comment further.

The hacking attempt was thwarted by the city’s security procedures and information technology professionals, the release said.

The Daily Journal reached out to Momence Mayor Chuck Steele but did not receive a comment by the time of publication.