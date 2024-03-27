Blotter: March 27, 2024

<strong>Drugs</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Alisa L. Helm, 49, of Kankakee, for the charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance on March 23.

At approximately 9:19 p.m., police observed a white van commit a traffic violation near the intersection of East Court Street and North Fairmont Avenue. Police conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle near the intersection of North Fairmont and East Locust Street, Kankakee police said.

The front passenger was identified as Helm. Police could see a plastic bag tucked in the center console. After a search of the vehicle, officers located suspected crack cocaine. The driver of the vehicle was released on the scene with a written warning.

<strong>Weapons</strong>

• Kankakee police arrested Aurelius Williams, 19, for the charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on March 24.

At approximately 8:16 p.m., police were patrolling the area of 1100 West Jeffery Street when they observed a Gray sedan driving eastbound. A traffic stop was initiated at 600 West Jeffery Street for a traffic violation.

Officers contacted the occupants in the vehicle; the front right passenger was identified as Williams.

The driver was asked to provide proof of insurance and after providing such information he was asked to step out of the vehicle. The driver stepped out of the vehicle to speak with an officer while another officer spoke with Williams, who was still seated in the front right passenger seat, a Kankakee police report said.

A preliminary investigation was conducted and Williams was advised to step out of the vehicle, the Kankakee police report said. Once Williams had stepped out of the vehicle, before being patted down, he advised officers that there was a firearm on his person.

An officer retrieved the firearm from Williams’ waistband. An officer secured the firearm. Officers detained Williams and the driver for the duration of the incident. Officers located additional ammunition where Williams stated they would be located.

Williams was run through dispatch who advised he did not have a FOID or CCL.

After both subjects were interviewed, the driver was released with a written warning.

• Kankakee police arrested two men and a juvenile boy after a traffic stop that netted three pistols and cannabis on March 23.

Police arrested Demetrius D. Bostic, 20, of Kankakee; Cer’veonn Flemming, 18, of Kankakee, and the juvenile.

Bostic was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office for felon in possession of a firearm.

Flemming was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person with no concealed carry license.

The juvenile boy was detained.

According to a report, at approximately 6:35 p.m., police were observing traffic at North Rosewood Avenue and East Court Street. The officers observed a black sedan driving west on East Court Street. As the vehicle passed, the officer observed all the rear passengers hunch down in the back seat, the report said.

The officer got behind the vehicle in his patrol vehicle and observed the vehicle turning south on South Chicago Avenue from East Court Street. The vehicle only had one observable brake light that was operational. The officer initiated a traffic stop at this time in the 100 block of South Chicago Avenue, the report said.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the officer got out of his patrol vehicle and approached the sedan on the passenger side. The front seat passenger opened the door. Upon the door opening, the officer was alerted to contraband in the vehicle, the report said.

Bostic, Flemming and the juvenile were all in the backseat, the report said.

Bostic was observed with a pistol on his waistband. An officer observed Flemming remove a silver and black pistol from his waistband and attempt to place it in the car as he was being removed from the vehicle. Flemming was placed under arrest shortly after that.

Upon searching the vehicle, a third pistol was located. No other items were located in the vehicle, the report said.

The driver was issued a written warning for the brake lights. The driver and a fourth passenger were released after speaking with investigators.