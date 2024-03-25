Harris' change of venue hearing set for June

KANKAKEE — The judge in the Xandria Harris trial set a date Friday for her attorneys to argue transferring the case to another venue.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott will hear the arguments June 21.

Harris and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder for shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding fellow officer Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

The officers were dispatched to the Comfort Inn hotel property for a report of barking dogs in a vehicle. They were told by hotel employees Sullivan was staying at the hotel. The officers knew there was a warrant out for the arrest of the 27-year-old Sullivan.

Harris’ attorney, Cierra Norris, argued in the motion: “There has been extensive and pervasive local media coverage about the case.”

“The Daily Journal, Kankakee’s newspaper of record, has covered every step of the case as it has proceeded,” Norris argued.

The motion goes on: “Commenters on The Daily Journal’s social media show that Xandria Harris is considered guilty by a large swath of armchair experts in a trial by media.”

Norris argued in the motion a defendant is entitled to be tried by an impartial jury.

“There are circumstances ‘where inflammatory pretrial publicity is so pervasive that jurors cannot be impartial, regardless of their sincere claims to the contrary,’” Norris argued in the filing.