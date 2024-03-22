Former Iroquois County official facing 33 felony counts

WATSEKA — The former administrator for the Iroquois County Health Department, Dee Schippert, was arrested Wednesday by the Illinois State Police on multiple counts of forgery, official misconduct, theft and forgery.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged the 57-year-old Schippert, of Watseka, with allegedly submitting fraudulent time sheets to the Iroquois County Public Health Board claiming to have worked hours she did not actually work, valued in excess of $100,000.

Schippert was charged with:

• Two counts of theft of government property, Class X felonies punishable by up to 30 years in prison;

• Six additional Class 1 felony counts of theft of government property, each punishable by up to 15 years in prison;

• Eight counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison; and

• 17 counts of official misconduct, Class 3 felonies each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Sentences are ultimately determined by the court and can run concurrently.

On Thursday, Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson released Schippert on pretrial services. Additionally, Dickenson ordered Schippert not to leave the state, stay away from the Iroquois County Public Health Department and to have no contact with an individual.

Schippert’s next court date is April 4.

During a 15-minute appearance Thursday via Zoom from Iroquois County Jail, Schippert said she was going to contact private attorneys.

Iroquois County Public Defender Lance Cagle represented Schippert on Thursday.

Iroquois County Circuit Judge Michael Sabol and Iroquois County Associate Judge Kara Bartucci recused themselves.

Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington assigned the case to Dickenson’s court.

Beginning in 2015, Schippert was the Iroquois Public Health administrator. Prior to that, she had more than 20 years of experience working with the Iroquois County Public Health Department, the release said.

While in the administrator role, Raoul’s office alleges from May 2020 to July 2022, Schippert knowingly deceived the government by misrepresenting to the Iroquois County’s Board of Health how much work and what type work she did.

This action included submitting multiple fraudulent timesheets claiming regular and overtime work hours she did not actually work.

Raoul alleges that, as a result, Schippert was paid more than $100,000 she should not have received.

“Public officials who abuse their position for their own financial gain must be held accountable,” Raoul said in a news release.

“I would like to thank the Illinois State Police for their assistance in investigating this case. My office will continue to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to investigate and hold accountable government employees who take advantage of the trust their communities have placed in them.”

The Illinois State Police’s Special Investigations Unit investigated this case and arrested Schippert on March 20 in Champaign.

“No one is above the law and when we learn of possible public corruption, the Illinois State Police Special Investigations Unit will be there to hold offenders accountable on behalf of the public,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly in the release.

Assistant Attorneys General Mara Somlo and Haley Bookhout are prosecuting the case for Raoul’s Public Integrity Bureau.