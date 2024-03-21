State police arrest Kankakee man for child pornography

KANKAKEE — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 arrested 35-year-old Kenneth L. Brown, of Kankakee, for three counts of possession of child pornography (Class 2 Felony) Wednesday.

On March 6, ISP agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4800 block of West Doris Drive in Kankakee, according to an ISP news release.

Evidence of child pornography was gathered as a result of the search warrant.

On Wednesday, after an extensive investigation, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges against Brown.

ISP agents took Brown into custody and transported him to the Kankakee County Jail.

ISO said in the release no further information will be released.