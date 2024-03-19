Blotter:March 19, 2024

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested three occupants in a vehicle they stopped in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street on Saturday.

According to Kankakee police, at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North Evergreen Avenue in reference to a large fight. Additional information was provided to the officers that a maroon Ford Fusion with Illinois license plates was occupied by two male occupants in possession of firearms, the report said.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street, according to the report.

The occupants were directed out of the vehicle and detained.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun in the center console in addition to a handgun and rifle in a trunk, the report said.

The driver, Kentrell Allen, 26, of Lafayette, Ind.; the front seat passenger, Demetrius Shaw, 25, of Lafayette, Ind., and the rear seat passenger, Brianna Williams, 26, of Lafayette, Ind., and her infant child were transported to the Kankakee Police Department and turned over to investigators for further investigation.

Police said following the investigation, Shaw was charged for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a defaced firearm.

Allen was charged for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, mob action, causing a child to be endangered and a Kankakee County warrant.

Williams was charged for mob action and causing a child to be endangered.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was notified of the incident concerning the small child, and the child was ultimately released to a family member.