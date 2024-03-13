Blotter: March 13, 2024

Aggravated battery

Bourbonnais police arrested Nathan A. Spuehler, 23, of Bourbonnais on March 8.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Spuehler with six felony counts of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 for an incident that occurred March 2, Kankakee County Court records said.

According to Bourbonnais police, Spuehler was babysitting the 23-month-old child of a woman he was in a relationship with.

Spuehler told police the child was continually crying. He said he became frustrated and allegedly Spuehler battered the child, who required medical treatment for the injuries, Bourbonnais police said.