Kankakee man found guilty in 2014 murder case

KANKAKEE — Justice has finally been brought to a murder dating back more than nine years.

John A. Magee Jr., of Kankakee, was found guilty by a Kankakee County jury Tuesday for the November 2014 murder of DeArrion Harris.

The jury deliberated for about one hour before reaching their verdict following the six-day trial.

The 57-year-old Magee shot and killed the 26-year-old Harris, of Kankakee, on Nov. 13, 2014, outside a housing complex at the northeast corner of North Harrison Avenue and East Birch Street.

Prosecutors argued the shooting was the result of a dispute between rival drug dealers.

Harris was hit three times by gunfire. The weapon was recovered in the vicinity of the shooting, prosecutors said.

According to investigators, Magee said he ran from the scene after five shots rang out.

Prosecutors argued Magee fled the state following the shooting.

Two witnesses identified Magee as the shooter during his trial which started Feb. 26 before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy represented the state.

“This took the testimony of all 18 of our witnesses to convict John Magee. Every bit of information from them made the difference in getting the conviction,” Rowe said after the verdict.

“The efforts of the Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reedy were key.”

Assistant Public Defenders Jena Jones and Patrick O’Brien represented Magee.

Jones said they will appeal the verdict.

"It’s difficult on both sides doing such an old case. Witnesses are gone or they don’t remember or they don’t want to talk," Jones said.

In her closing argument, Jones told jurors that the case was like a puzzle put together by a child for the first time.

“You help with the edge pieces and start other parts and then you leave the child with the task of completing it. The results are not promising. Pieces are forced together and other pieces are missing,” Jones said.

“It actually looks like it is an abstract. This case reminds me of that. You are left with more questions than answers.”

Rowe countered during his closing argument that the pieces of the puzzle fit perfectly.

“I didn’t need to put our puzzle together,” Rowe said. “The evidence and testimony showed that John Magee shot and killed DeArrion Harris. Eight people identified Magee as the shooter.”

Magee will be sentenced May 30.