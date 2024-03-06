Hearing set for later this month in Sullivan case

KANKAKEE — Darius Sullivan will be back in Kankakee County Circuit Court later this month for a hearing on motions filed by the Kankakee County Public Defender’s Office.

On Tuesday before Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic explained he was filing two motions on behalf of the 27-year-old Sullivan. He is asking for further information from prosecutors.

Bradshaw-Elliott set the hearing for 1:30 p.m., March 26.

Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, is charged with the December 2021 shooting and killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

The shooting occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regards to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 28, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury on Jan. 21, 2022. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.