Inmate attacks corrections officers

KANKAKEE — A federal inmate being housed at Jerome Combs Detention Center was arrested earlier this week following an attack on two corrections officers.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Katrina S. Wallace, 25, of Springfield, with one count of felony aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to circuit court records.

Wallace has been housed at Jerome Combs Detention Center since March 2, 2023, a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department official said.

Kankakee County has an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal inmates. The county is paid for each federal prisoner housed here.

According to the sheriff’s department official, the attack occurred Feb. 23 while Wallace was out of her cell. The attack was unprovoked. The two officers were treated and released from a Kankakee hospital.

Wallace is awaiting sentencing on drug trafficking and weapons charges, according to records from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.