State police make drug bust on I-57 in Iroquois County

ASHKUM — A 45-year-old Houston man was arrested by Illinois State Police for controlled substance trafficking, a Class X felony.

Drugs with a street value of $700,000 were found during a search of the vehicle.

At 3:01 p.m., Tuesday, an ISP trooper conducted a federal motor safety compliance inspection on a Freightliner tractor trailer semi on Interstate 57 northbound just south of Ashkum in Iroquois County.

The semi was being driven by Juan Carlos Oliva Lopez, of Houston.

During the stop, troopers said there were numerous indicators of criminal activity observed.

A consent search revealed approximately 49 pounds of suspected cocaine/fentanyl, with a street value of $700,000, the release said.

Lopez was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail. The Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Lopez, the release said.

No further information is available.