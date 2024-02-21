Blotter: Feb. 21, 2024

<strong>Armed robbery</strong>

Four juveniles were arrested by Kankakee police for robbing a 17-year-old boy Feb. 17 in the 1200 block of East Oak Street.

The victim said he and a friend were sitting on the front porch of a residence. A vehicle occupied by several individuals pulled up in front of him, and three suspects jumped out of the vehicle. Two suspects began to repeatedly punch the victim in the face, while they threatened to shoot a family member, Kankakee police said.

The victim broke free and was attempting to run when one of his attackers caught up to him, took him down to the ground and beat him with a stick. The victim was also tossed over a chain link fence.

The victim said he was also struck in the head with a firearm and his cell phone was stolen out of his pants pocket.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics. He declined further medical attention.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle parked in the 200 block of South Fourth Avenue. There were four occupants who were detained. Two firearms and a cell phone were recovered, Kankakee police said.

Officers made contact with the juvenile suspects’ guardians and advised them of the situation.