Kankakee police identify suspect in homicide

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police said Tuesday they are looking for Bennie Stroud III, 44, as the suspect responsible for last week’s homicide of Michael Hines, of Kankakee.

Stroud is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Stroud, of Kankakee, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

On Monday, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner informed Kankakee police the 35-year-old Hines had died.

Kankakee police said they issued an arrest warrant for Stroud. The U.S. Marshal Service is assisting the Kankakee Police Department with this investigation.

At approximately 4:39 a.m., on Feb. 11, Hines was shot in the head while visiting a residence in the 700 block of South Osborn Avenue.