Kankakee police: Shooting victim dies

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police said Monday an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect responsible for the homicide of Michael Hines, of Kankakee, last week.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner informed Kankakee police the 35-year-old Hines had died.

Kankakee police said they issued an arrest warrant for the suspect responsible for this homicide. The U.S. Marshal Service is assisting the Kankakee Police Department with this investigation.

At approximately 4:39 a.m., on Feb. 11, Hines was shot in the head while visiting a residence in the 700 block of South Osborn Avenue.