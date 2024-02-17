Judge grants new trial for 2019 shooting involving school bus

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge granted Ruben Carmona’s motion asking for a new trial in a 2019 drive-by shooting in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott made the ruling Wednesday. She also released Carmona and put him on pretrial release. The release includes Carmona wearing a GPS bracelet.

“Mr. Carmona is pleased with Judge Elliott’s well-reasoned decision to vacate his conviction, and he looks forward to being vindicated of these charges at a retrial,” Carmona’s attorney, Nicholas Curran said in a statement.

Curran is part of Kathleen T. Zellner & Associates, of Warrenville.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said he could not comment since the case is still pending.

Bradshaw-Elliott set March 4 as the next court date.

<strong>DAY OF SHOOTING</strong>

A Kankakee school district bus was on the block when gunfire rang out on Sept. 16, 2019. There were adults and students on the bus but no one was injured.

Kankakee police arrested Carmona and another man, Thomas Rebmann, in connection with the 2019 shooting.

Rebmann was found guilty during a jury trial in January 2022 and is currently serving a 13-year prison sentence.

Police said the shooting was gang related. Police said Carmona and Rebmann are both members of rival gangs.

<strong>NEW TRIAL MOTION</strong>

Curran filed a motion for a new trial based on ineffective assistance of counsel Carmona received in his bench trial before Bradshaw-Elliott in July 2022.

Attorney Eric Davis represented the 22-year-old Carmona in the bench trial.

Curran argued three specific reasons Bradshaw-Elliott should grant the new trial:

• A Daily Journal photograph taken the day of the shooting. In the background Ruben Carmona is standing in the front yard of his family’s home located on South Lincoln Avenue. He is wearing a dark T-shirt and blue shorts.

A witness told police investigators he was wearing a black hoodie. That witness said they saw Carmona with a handgun.

During the bench trial, Bradshaw-Elliott ruled against Davis’ motion to enter the photograph into evidence.

On Wednesday, before making her decision, Bradshaw-Elliot explained if Davis had made an offer of proof to lay the foundation for admitting the photograph, she would have ruled favorably.

• A witness testified in the bench trial that police took a report that her car had been hit by gunfire. She said photos had been taken by police of the damage.

No report or photographs were found amongst the evidence and documents provided to the defense, Curran argued.

Retired Kankakee Police Detective Sergeant Steven Hunter testified Wednesday he had no recollection of such a report. Hunter was an investigator on the case.

• Davis did not call an eyewitness to testify. That witness told a Kankakee police officer the day of the shooting she saw Carmona wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts. She also said she did not see him with a gun.