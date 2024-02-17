Blotter: Feb. 17, 2024

<strong>Assault</strong>

Kankakee Police reported they arrested Thomas Wood, 32, of Manteno, for the charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

At approximately 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, Kankakee police said in a report they were dispatched to the River Valley Metro Mass Transit District center at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North Schuyler Avenue for a man threatening passengers with a machete.

Two victims advised police Woods walked up to a group of passengers and asked if any of them had marijuana. One of the victims said no. Woods said he had $10 and a machete to trade for drugs, police said.

Woods pulled the machete out of his backpack and swung it around threatening to cut anyone that came near him, police said.