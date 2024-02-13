Police continue investigation into shooting

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police continue their investigation into the Sunday shooting of a 35-year-old man.

The victim was shot in the head in the basement of a house in the 700 block of South Osborn Avenue, according to Kankakee police.

The Kankakee Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to a Kankakee hospital. The victim was later transferred to a hospital in Urbana, police said.

Officers were called to the residence at 4:39 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the <a href="http://citykankakee-il.gov/departments/police/submit_tip.php" target="_blank">Kankakee City Police Department</a> at 815-933-0426.