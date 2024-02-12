Kankakee police investigate shooting

KANKAKEE — A person was hospitalized after being shot Sunday in the 700 block of South Osborn Avenue in Kankakee.

According to Kankakee police, at 4:39 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a gunshot victim at a residence in the 700 block of South Osborn Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the 35-year-old male victim in the basement with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The Kankakee Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to a Kankakee hospital.

Statements were obtained from several individuals present at the residence when the shooting occurred. Detectives are following-up on all leads, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kankakee City Police Department at 815-933-0426.