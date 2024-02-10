Harris' attorneys seeks change of venue

KANKAKEE — The attorneys for Xandria Harris are asking Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott to transfer the case to a different venue.

The court learned of the change-of-venue request as well as a motion to suppress evidence during Friday’s court hearing.

Chicago attorney Cierra Norris and Gloria Smith represent the 28-year-old Harris.

Harris and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder for shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding fellow officer, Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

The officers were dispatched to the Comfort Inn hotel property for a report of barking dogs in a vehicle. They were told by hotel employees that Sullivan was staying at the hotel. The officers knew there was a warrant out for the arrest of the 27-year-old Sullivan.

The next court date is set for March 22 for further discussion on the motions.

Smith said they would be filing an amended motion to transfer the venue.

<strong>MEDIA COVERAGE</strong>

In her filing for a change of venue, Norris argued, “there has been extensive and pervasive local media coverage about the case.”

“The Daily Journal, Kankakee’s newspaper of record, has covered every step of the case as it has proceeded,” Norris argued.

The motion goes on: “Commenters on The Daily Journal’s social media show that Xandria Harris is considered guilty by a large swath of armchair experts in a trial by media.”

Norris cited comments such as:

• “Please keep her locked up for life!”

• “This is pathetic. Both need life she was just as much to blame he was.”

• “They all should never see the light of day again.”

• “She handed him the gun. She is guilty on all counts. Anyone that’s let’s [sic] her out I guarantee I will destroy their career.”

Norris argued in the motion a defendant is entitled to be tried by an impartial jury.

“There are circumstances ‘where inflammatory pretrial publicity is so pervasive that jurors cannot be impartial, regardless of their sincere claims to the contrary,’” she argued in the filing.

<strong>SUPPRESSING EVIDENCE</strong>

In the motion to suppress evidence, Norris argued physical evidence, a firearm and ammunition, were illegally seized from the hotel room. Norris said prosecutors are going to introduce this evidence at trial.

According to the motion, Bailey and Rittmanic wanted to talk to Harris about the vehicle and the dogs.

Bailey learned Sullivan was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for a June 11, 2021, court date for another case. The officers believed Sullivan to be in the hotel room.

Fourteen minutes pass between the time the officers knock on the hotel room door to Harris opening the door. She attempts to close it behind her, but Bailey puts his left foot to prevent it from closing.

The officers grab Harris in an attempt to get into the room where they believe Sullivan to be.

Norris argued in the motion, “The officers did not have reasonable suspicion or probable cause to seize Harris the way they did.”

The Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the right of persons to be secure from the unreasonable searches and seizures of their persons, houses, papers and effects.

Norris argued this also applies to guests in hotel rooms, just as they apply to tenants in homes and residents in boarding houses.

The officers did not have an arrest warrant for Harris or a search warrant to enter Harris’ room, Norris argued in the motion.