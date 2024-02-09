Iroquois County man arrested for December 2023 shooting

WATSEKA — John E. Brown, of rural Beaverville, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into a shooting that occurred in December 2023 in Iroquois County.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Jasper County, Ind., Sheriff’s Office, arrested the 52-year-old Brown at a residence in DeMotte, Ind.

The shooting occurred on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at a residence in northeastern Iroquois County near the Indiana State Line, an Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office release said.

Brown was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of weapon by felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm following an investigation into the late-night shooting that sent a woman to a Kankakee hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The victim, who was not a family member, was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower extremity.

Brown was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals and transported to the Jasper County, Ind., Jail, where he remains awaiting extradition to Illinois, the release said.